GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Govt Hikes Property Tax in Urban Local Bodies, DMK Slams Move

The government order stated that the revision could not be more than 50 per cent for residential buildings and 100 per cent for both non-residential and rented residential buildings. The order was passed on July 19.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:July 23, 2018, 8:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Govt Hikes Property Tax in Urban Local Bodies, DMK Slams Move
File photo of Madras High Court.
Chennai: Following a Madras High Court directive, the Tamil Nadu government has given its approval to hike property tax in urban local bodies with effect from the current half year.

The government order stated that the revision could not be more than 50 per cent for residential buildings and 100 per cent for both non-residential and rented residential buildings. The order was passed on July 19.

“Necessary guidelines on the property tax hike will be issued by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration/Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation/ Director of Town Panchayats separately by following the stipulated guidelines,” the order stated.

Residents that fall under Greater Chennai Corporation, 11 other municipal corporations, 124 municipalities and 528 town panchayats will be affected by the move.

The property tax hike has also turned political, with the DMK condemning the decision. The party asked why the state government was being selective in implementing HC orders.

"When the state government says it is following the High Court directive to raise property tax, why is it not following the court's directive to conduct civic body polls," the party asked in a statement. “Due to the delay in conducting the local body polls, the state has incurred a loss of Rs 3,500 crore," it added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...