Tamil Nadu Govt Hikes Property Tax in Urban Local Bodies, DMK Slams Move
The government order stated that the revision could not be more than 50 per cent for residential buildings and 100 per cent for both non-residential and rented residential buildings. The order was passed on July 19.
File photo of Madras High Court.
Chennai: Following a Madras High Court directive, the Tamil Nadu government has given its approval to hike property tax in urban local bodies with effect from the current half year.
The government order stated that the revision could not be more than 50 per cent for residential buildings and 100 per cent for both non-residential and rented residential buildings. The order was passed on July 19.
“Necessary guidelines on the property tax hike will be issued by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration/Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation/ Director of Town Panchayats separately by following the stipulated guidelines,” the order stated.
Residents that fall under Greater Chennai Corporation, 11 other municipal corporations, 124 municipalities and 528 town panchayats will be affected by the move.
The property tax hike has also turned political, with the DMK condemning the decision. The party asked why the state government was being selective in implementing HC orders.
"When the state government says it is following the High Court directive to raise property tax, why is it not following the court's directive to conduct civic body polls," the party asked in a statement. “Due to the delay in conducting the local body polls, the state has incurred a loss of Rs 3,500 crore," it added.
