TN Govt Launches Mobile App Bi-lingual 'Uzhavan' for Farmers
The app, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore, can be used by farmers to get information on farm subsidies, book farm equipment and related infrastructure and get details on their crop insurance, besides receiving weather forecast for the next four days, the release said.
File Photo of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.
Chennai: In a bid to use technology for farmers' benefit, Tamil Nadu government has come out with a mobile application that will allow ryots to have access to nine types of services including details about their crop insurance.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched the bi-lingual 'Uzhavan' (farmer) app here recently, an official release said on Saturday.
The app, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore, can be used by farmers to get information on farm subsidies, book farm equipment and related infrastructure and get details on their crop insurance, besides receiving weather forecast for the next four days, the release said.
The other highlights of the app, available in Tamil and English, include information on available stocks of seeds and fertilisers in local government and private stores, it said.
The move was part of government's effort to take to the 'next level', use of technology to aid farmers in their profession, the release added.
Palaniswami also launched the 'Amma Bio-Fertiliser' scheme, named after late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the release said.
The initiative was aimed at better management of nature farming, and help boost and maintain soil fertility, it said.
