Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Over 2-Hour Duration for Burning of Firecrackers
Last week, the Supreme Court had refused to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers, allowing the use of "green crackers". The top court had said crackers containing barium salt or those producing a lot of noise would be banned.
A shopkeeper waits for customers at his firecracker shop in the old quarters of Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Days ahead of Diwali, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved the Supreme Court asking it to extend the timing for burning of firecrackers.
The government said that the crackers should also be allowed between 4 am and 6 am. Firecracker manufacturers in India's fireworks production hub of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu had also said that they would file a review plea against the top court's order allowing only the use of "green crackers", claiming that there was "no such thing".
Firecrackers, it added, can be burnt only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other religious festivals, except Christmas Eve and New Year's night, when they will be allowed between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
