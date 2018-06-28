Tamil Nadu Govt Rejects Sadhguru, Ramdev's Appeals Defending Sterlite; Jaggi Hits Back

...Getting citizens on the street and getting them killed when out of control is not the way. I know there is lot of emotion but sense should not hurt.This is our Bharat in 21st century. Not pre-1947. -Sg 2/2 @djayakumarfans @ndtv @IndianExpress @Actor_Siddharth — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 28, 2018

After Sadhguru Jaggi and Baba Ramdev came out in support of the controversy-ridden Sterlite copper plant, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday lashed out at both the spiritual gurus and rejected their claims.The AIADMK government has further turned down their pleas to reopen of the Sterlite plant in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu. The state had shut down the copper plant last month following violent protests that led to 13 deaths due to alleged police firing.Fisheries Minister, D Jayakumar said on Thursday: “Sterlite plant will not be re-opened. We have taken a firm stand. We don’t care about the views of Ramdev and Sadhguru. Sterlite has been permanently closed. There will be no reconsideration of our stand.”Sadhguru, too, reacted to the government decision and took to Twitter to say, “Dear Minister, I did not recommend reopening of any industry. First of all it is for the govt to ensure there are no violations, if any dispute legal recourse.... Getting citizens on the street and getting them killed when out of control is not the way. I know there is lot of emotion but sense should not hurt. This is our Bharat in 21st century. Not pre-1947.”Speaking to News18, Sadhguru had for the first time defended Sterlite saying it is not right to shut down industries because of political pressure. He later followed it up with a tweet: “Am not an expert on copper smelting but I know India has immense use for copper. If we don't produce our own, of course we will buy from China. Ecological violations can be addressed legally. Lynching large businesses is economic suicide.-Sg @ZakkaJacob @CMOTamilNadu@PMOIndia (sic)”On Thursday, Sadhguru was however, not just taking on the Tamil Nadu government, but also actor Siddharth who had lashed out at his statements. Actor Siddharth tweeted: “The CMO is a disgrace. The PMO doesn't have a tongue to talk unless it's yoga. This isn't the best time to list the benefits of copper smelting Sadhguru. Not now. Not yet. People were killed. By the police. Hold on. Shooting citizens is murder. Address the murder. Now. #AntiSocials”Siddharth took to Twitter when Sadhguru had posted a tweet of his interview with News 18.Yoga guru Ramdev, too, smelled conspiracy behind the shutting down of the copper smelter after a meeting with Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal.Ramdev took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his allegiance to the plant and pointed at “international conspiracies” that hindered the setting up of the plant and “creating ruckus around it”."International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta’s plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed," Ramdev tweeted.Now, both the spiritual gurus continue to face public wrath.