TN Govt Shows Filmfare Video in Court to Debunk Woman's Claim of Being Jayalalithaa's Heir
After Jayalalithaa's death, Amrutha appeared on a few Kannada TV channels and claimed that she was the only daughter of the late chief minister.
Supporters with portrait of J Jayalalithaa (File photo)
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government played a 1980 Filmfare awards function video clip in the Madras High Court on Tuesday as proof that Jayalalithaa was not in an advanced stage of pregnancy to disprove the claim of Bengaluru-based Amrutha of having been born to the actor on August 14, 1980.
The judge contended that there was no indication of Jaya being pregnant at that point of time.
While noting that the video clip did not reveal Jayalalithaa in full, Tamil Nadu advocate general Vijay Narayan argued that there were no obvious signs that the former chief minister was in her last month of pregnancy.
Earlier, the government submitted that the claim made by the petitioner was nothing but a figment of her imagination.
Amrutha had moved the Madras High court seeking a DNA test claiming that she is the daughter of Jayalalithaa. The state government has so far maintained that Amrutha has no evidence to prove her claims and has been making false allegations.
The judge adjourned the case for further hearing to July 31.
After Jayalalithaa's death, Amrutha appeared on a few Kannada TV channels and claimed that she was the only daughter of the late chief minister. She claimed that she had met Jayalalithaa at her Poes Garden residence on a few occasions and once spent a month there.
Speaking to News18 in November 2017, Amrutha said she was not fighting the case for Jayalalithaa’s money. “She is my mother and I want to prove that to the entire World. That’s it. I need nothing else”.
She also said that Jaya's confidant O Panneerselvam was aware of everything and she was introduced to him as the CM's daughter. Talking about her childhood, she said, “My mother Jayalalithaa was worried that someone might harm me, because of that I was raised in total secrecy”.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
