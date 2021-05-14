Tamil Nadu Govt Tightens Lockdown Curbs as Active Covid-19 Cases Get Close to Two Lakh Mark

More curbs, including a two-hour cut in duration for functioning of vegetable and provision stores, would be implemented from May 15 across Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Friday. Effective May 17, e-registration shall be compulsory for inter and intra district travel and registration is also mandatory for those arriving from abroad and other states, he said.

A two-week lockdown from May 10 is being implemented in Tamil Nadu and a meet of leaders of all legislature parties on Thursday decided to intensify restrictions. Citing data on virus spread, with over 30,000 fresh cases everyday and active cases getting close to the two-lakh mark, Stalin said the new restrictions (from 4 am on Saturday till 4 am on May 24) would be implemented due to 'unavoidable reasons.' On Friday, 31,892 fresh virus cases were reported while the active caseload stood at 1,95,339.

Such fresh curbs were following consultations with top officials and medical experts, he said. Outlets selling vegetables, fish and meat, and provision stores would be allowed to be open only till 10 am as against the current practice of noon, he said ,adding no other shops shall be permitted to function.

Online ordering and delivery -e-commerce firms- services can operate between (6 am to 10 am and between 2 pm and 6 pm) to deliver essential commodities including groceries, fish and meat. The CM appealed to people buy essential items like vegetables only in their neighbourhood and not venture to far away places. Those who attempt shall be stopped by authorities, he said.

ATMs, fuel pumps, medical shops (both allopathic and Indian systems of medicine) would be open as usual. Tea shops, pavement shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits, which were earlier allowed to function till noon, would not be allowed to function from Saturday.

Night curfew (from 10 pm to 4 am) and Sunday lockdown restrictions would also continue, he said. In view of overcrowding, Stalin directed authorities to temporarily shift fish and meat stalls from their current locations to various places (like spacious open grounds) so that crowding could be avoided.

The CM appealed to the people to extend their full cooperation to the government to tackle the pandemic. "The virus spread can be contained only if people fully follow the lockdown norms."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here