TN Govt to Dole Out Rs 1,000 to Poor Workers as Virus Lockdown Takes a Hit on Livelihood
Under the assistance plan, people having 'rice' ration cards will get Rs 1,000 each cash assistance, and all cardholders shall get essential commodities -rice, dhal, cooking oil and sugar- free of cost in April.
Passengers wearing face mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, stand outside a railway station in Chennai. (Reuters)
Chennai: A Rs 3,850 crore special relief package was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Tuesday to help people whose livelihood has taken a hit due to the curbs put in place for battling the coronavirus.
Under the assistance plan, people having 'rice' ration cards will get Rs 1,000 each cash assistance, and all cardholders shall get essential commodities -rice, dhal, cooking oil and sugar- free of cost in April.
Also, auto drivers and construction workers will get a special assistance of Rs 1,000, he told the state assembly ahead of the state-wide lockdown coming into force from 6 PM on Tuesday.
Families of migrant labourers will get 15-kilo rice, one kilo each dhal and cooking oil for free.
Destitute people and elderly will get cooked food at their place of residence, he said.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Handy Guide on How You Can Help the Needy in Times of Coronavirus Lockdown
- Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan Turn Cleaning the Dishes Into a Dramatic Movie as They Self-Isolate
- Rajeev Khandelwal Narrowly Escaped Sexual Exploitation, Recalls 'He Asked Me to Go to His Bedroom'
- How Attackers are Stealing Your Data and Money by Using COVID-19 as Bait
- David Warner Uses Tennis Ball to Hone Catching Skills