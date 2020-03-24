TN Govt to Dole Out Rs 1,000 to Poor Workers as Virus Lockdown Takes a Hit on Livelihood

Chennai: A Rs 3,850 crore special relief package was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Tuesday to help people whose livelihood has taken a hit due to the curbs put in place for battling the coronavirus.

Under the assistance plan, people having 'rice' ration cards will get Rs 1,000 each cash assistance, and all cardholders shall get essential commodities -rice, dhal, cooking oil and sugar- free of cost in April.

Also, auto drivers and construction workers will get a special assistance of Rs 1,000, he told the state assembly ahead of the state-wide lockdown coming into force from 6 PM on Tuesday.

Families of migrant labourers will get 15-kilo rice, one kilo each dhal and cooking oil for free.

Destitute people and elderly will get cooked food at their place of residence, he said.

