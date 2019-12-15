Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu Govt Transfers Fathima Latheef Suicide Case to CBI

The case transfer comes after her father Abdul Latheef had met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

IANS

December 15, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
File Photo of CBI logo.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has transferred the case of 19-year old Fathima Latheef, a student of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the police said.

The case transfer comes after her father Abdul Latheef had met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi sometime back.

The order transferring the case referred to the communication from the Central government requesting the Tamil Nadu government for proposal to transfer the case to CBI.

According to the police, the transfer order was issued on Saturday, a day after the Madras High Court turned down a plea seeking CBI probe into the suicide.

Last month, Fathima, a bright first year MA Humanities and Development Studies student, took her life by hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room, allegedly on the account of religious bias against her.

Hearing a petition for a CBI probe filed by the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the court had also said that if desirous, the Tamil Nadu government can opt for such a probe.

The state government said the case is being probed by the Central Crime Branch.

