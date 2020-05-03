Tamil Nadu Govt’s Do’s and Don’ts: IT Firms to Operate With 10% Staff, Shops to Stay Open Longer

As the national lockdown enters its third leg on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday issued the dos and don'ts regarding resumption of economic and commercial activities in the state, which has robust manufacturing and software sectors.

Resumption of work in construction and IT sectors, Special Economic Zones, allowing standalone shops and those selling construction hardware and servicing electronic gadgets like mobile phones were shown the green flag with restrictions in place.

The restrictions covered both manpower as well as the transacting duration.

Ongoing total curbs against religious gatherings, functioning of educational institutions, cinema theatres and malls, public transport, salons and air-conditioned showrooms selling jewels, clothes and departmental stores continued across the state, a government order here said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones.

On Sunday, the state government issued separate guidelines for areas falling under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police as well as for those which don't.

In areas coming under the City Police jurisdiction, the government said among others, IT and ITES enabled services firms can operate with 10 per cent employees (minimum 20 persons) and that the staff shall travel only in company-operated vehicles.

Functioning of SEZ and export units was allowed with 25 per cent workers' strength, with a minimum of 20 persons, and they too should be ferried to their respective workplaces by the organisations they were employed with.

Shops selling essential goods can remain open from 6 am to 5 pm, the government said, extending the transaction hours by another four hours to the existing lockdown norms.

"All standalone and neighbourhood shops (except salons, spas and beauty parlours), shops selling construction hardware, cement, sanitaryware, electrical materials," can remain open from 11 am to 5 pm, the order said.

Similar rule applied for standalone shops selling and servicing mobile phones, computers, household appliances, motors and spectacles, it added.

Construction activities utilising "in situ" labourers and bringing those from outside on a one-time basis, besides road works by government and public sector undertakings were also allowed.

Restaurants can sell take away food from 6 am to 9 pm, while self-employed workers need to obtain necessary permission from the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation or the respective District Collectors.

For areas beyond the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, the government allowed workforce in IT and ITES firms upto 50 per cent, while making it clear all industrial activities except textiles shall be allowed in village and town panchayat areas.

SEZ and Export Units can employ 50 per cent workers, it said.

However, no activity would be permitted in containment zones anywhere in the state while strict surveillance should be mounted to prevent gathering of more than five persons in public places, conforming to the existing prohibitory orders enforced to implement the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, it added.

The government also stressed on following health protocols while resuming industrial and other activities, such as 14-day home quarantine for those with cough, cold or fever with paid leave.

Disinfecting the industrial premises, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular cleaning of toilets and hand hygiene were part of the standard operating procedure.

