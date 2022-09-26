Tamil Nadu Has Shaped Future of Country, Dravidian Model Hailed: Stalin at CNN-News18 Town Hall

The Dravidian model of governance believes in India’s growth, and Tamil Nadu has shaped the future of the country, said chief minister MK Stalin at the CNN-News18 Town Hall in Chennai on Monday, adding that the state is synonymous with inclusivity.

“Tamil Nadu is the first state to bring law against caste discrimination… In poverty parameters, Tamil Nadu’s is the lowest among all states,” Stalin said at the event.

According to a multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI) report prepared by Niti Aayog, Tamil Nadu has the fourth lowest poverty index (4.89%) after Goa (3.76%), Sikkim (3.82%) and Kerala (0.71%).

#LIVE | 'Lessons from the South in the India Story' – Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (@mkstalin) shares his views at #CNNNews18Townhall https://t.co/SUskY79qlc — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 26, 2022

Stalin also praised the state’s economy, saying it is No. 2 in the country in terms of state GDP. “We don’t compare export and import data. We are only concerned about people’s increasing standard (of living),” said Stalin.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat constituted about 40% of the country’s nominal GDP in FY22, according to a report.

“Individual income is higher here (Tamil Nadu) compared to other states. No one here dies due to unavailability of food. There is only 4% of the total population that falls in the BPL category,” said Stalin.

Stressing on government schemes for Tamilians, Stalin said the free bus ride travel for working women in government buses or select routes has been a “tool for women empowerment”.

He also drove attention towards Tamil Nadu contributing for bringing coalition government in the country. The state had its first coalition government in 1952 after the first general election in free India.

On Covid-19 situation in the country, and especially in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said when he took charge of the state the pandemic was at its peak. “So, I made everyone a health minister and I was leading the project.” He also praised the Centre and other state governments for helping Tamil Nadu fight Covid.

The 44th Chess Olympiad, which was moved out of Russia after it invaded Ukraine, was organised in Chennai in August, and was a huge success”. “The entire world is happy how Tamil Nadu handled the Olympiad,” Stalin said. Usually, it takes four years to organise such a large event but the Tamil Nadu government did it in four months, the CM stressed.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here