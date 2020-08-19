Tamil Nadu Heirs of Those Killed in Kerala Landslide Will Get Rs 3 Lakh, Announces CM

Heirs of each of those who died in a landslide in Kerala and living in Tamil Nadu will be provided an assistance of Rs 3 lakh, Chief Minister KPalaniswami announced on Wednesday. Direct successors of every person killed in the landslide and residing in Tamil Nadu would be given Rs 3 lakh financial aid, he said.

Those who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 1 lakh, he said, adding the assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Palaniswami said the tea estate labourers killed at Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala were natives of Tamil Nadu and were living and working in the neighbouring state for a long time.

On his directive, a team of personnel from Theni district joined the rescue efforts in Kerala, he said, adding workers have been rescued and admitted in a hospital for treatment. He condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The death toll in the recent landslide stood at 61 on Tuesday with the recovery of three more bodies.