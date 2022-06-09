Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Raped by Step Father, Forced to Sell Eggs to Fertility Clinics by Mother

In a terrifying incident, a 16-year-old girl has been tortured to sell her ovarian eggs for the past five years by her mother in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district. Besides this, she has been allegedly sexually assaulted by her foster father. Police have issued summons to two private hospitals in Erode in connection with the case.

Cops have received information that a 16-year-old girl from Erode was sexually abused and her ovarian eggs were being sold at a private hospital in Erode. Following this, the police conducted an investigation and revealed various startling information. Accordingly, Soumiya, who had separated from her husband, was living with her 16-year-old daughter, along with a 40-year-old man Syed Ali in the Surampatti Valasu area of Erode district.

Apparently, Syed Ali, the stepfather was found guilty of sexually abusing the minor girl and selling her ovarian eggs more than eight times. He took the girl to the hospital after she had developed an ovum and Ali was paid Rs 20,000 each time the minor gave the ovum. Shockingly, the minor girl’s mother is an accomplice in the crime.

According to police, the accused prepared a fake Aadhaar card for the girl to show her age as 20. Reportedly, a woman named Malathi has been acting as an intermediary. Four people were arrested, including the girl’s mother, foster father Syed Ali and a female mediator Malathi. Meanwhile, two private hospitals were brought under police surveillance and an inquiry was held into the matter. Summons have been issued by the cops to Erode Sudha Hospital and Perundurai Ramprasad Hospital. Following this, it was reported that the eggs may have been sold at some private hospitals in the Salem district.

Initially, a six-member team from the directorate of medical and rural health services in Tamil Nadu recorded the girl’s statement on June 6. Following this the team led by joint director Viswanathan found that the girl had been forced to sell her ovarian eggs to different fertility centres over the last five years. Based on the girl’s information, the officials intensified investigation at fertility centres in the state.

Meanwhile, an official from the medical department said, “We are investigating two private hospitals in Erode on allegations of selling eggs, and a private hospital in Hosur has been brought under interrogation. Also, based on the information provided by the girl, we’ve decided to conduct investigations in private hospitals in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.”

Further, according to the girl’s statement, ovarian eggs were taken several times from the girl, while she was taken not only to hospitals in Erode, but also in Salem, Hosur, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

On June 7, for the second day in a row, a team led by Viswanathan conducted an investigation at a private hospital on Salem Brindavan Road. The officials collected and examined the documents on how many people have been artificially inseminated since 2018. After a three-hour inquiry with concerned doctors, Viswanathan, speaking to the media, said that a detailed investigation into the sale of ovarian eggs is ongoing and a report will be submitted to the state government after a full investigation. He also said that legal action will be taken against the hospitals if any irregularities were found during the investigation. Following this, the team is set to travel to Hosur, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh for further investigations.

