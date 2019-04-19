English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2019: TN HSC 12th Scores Declared at tnresults.nic.in; How to Check
Tamil Nadu students can check their TN HSE +2 result 2019 on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations declared the TN HSC 12th result. The students can check their TN HSE +2 scores on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. The TN Board HSE exams 2019 was held from March 01 till March 19, 2019 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
The candidates can also check their result their access their TN HSC 12th result at examresults.net. Students are requested to download or take a print out of the result for future reference. In 2018, as many as 9,07,620 students had taken the Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination out of which, 4.03 lakhs were male candidates and 4.63 lakhs female candidates. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.1%. In the TN HSC 12th exam, 2018, girl students had fared better than the boys as 87.7% boys passed while for the girls, it was 94.1%. This year, the pass percentage remains suspense till April 19.
Pass Percentage
Total passing % - 91.3%
Girls passing % - 93.64%
Boys passing % - 88.57%
Top 3 districts -
Thirupur - 95.37%
Erode - 95.23%
Perambalur - 95.15%
How to Check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.
Step 2: Look for the tab that says TN HSE Result displayed on the home screen
Step 3: A fresh page will appear when you click on the link
Step 4: Enter your roll number.
Step 5. Your Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
Students are requested to check News18 for further updates on Tamil Nadu HSC 12 result 2019.
The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakh students appear for both TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
