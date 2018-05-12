GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Result 2018 Expected on May 16 at tnresults.nic.in: How to Check

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2018, 3:17 PM IST
Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Result 2018 Expected on May 16 at tnresults.nic.in: How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
The Tamil Nadu's DGE Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to announce the Tamil Nadu Result 2018, TN HSC +2 Results 2018 May 16 (Wednesday) . The Tamil Nadu Board will release the Tamil Nadu Results 2018, TN Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Results 2018, Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2018 will also be available on  examresults.nettamil-nadu.indiaresults.com. The DGE Directorate of Government Examinations Board conducted the  TN Board HSC Exam from March 1- Arpil 6.

How to Check Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2018, Tamil Nadu Results 2018

Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
