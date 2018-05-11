English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Result 2018 to be Out on May 16 at tnresults.nic.in: How to Check
The Tamil Nadu's DGE Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to declare the Tamil Nadu Result 2018, TN HSC +2 Results 2018 May 16. The Tamil Nadu Board will release the Tamil Nadu Results 2018, TN Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The Tamil Nadu's DGE Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to declare the Tamil Nadu Result 2018, TN HSC +2 Results 2018 May 16. The Tamil Nadu Board will release the Tamil Nadu Results 2018, TN Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu Results 2018, Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com. The DGE Directorate of Government Examinations Board conducted the TN Board HSC Exam from March 1- Arpil 6.
How to Check Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2018, Tamil Nadu Results 2018
Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
