Tamil Nadu: Husband, Addicted to Alcohol, Murders Wife, Now at Large

A husband allegedly murdered his wife and is currently at large from the Ulundantavar temple area of Ulundurpet, which falls within the Kallakurichi district. An agricultural labourer, Sivaprakasam, fell in love with and married a woman, Pooka, from the same area about 15 years ago. The couple has two children — a son and a daughter.

Sivaprakasam, the husband, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and refused to give it up despite his wife asking him multiple times. Ultimately, his wife also took to the bottle and the two often had huge fights, the neighbours say. They reportedly got extremely angry during fights and took out their anger on the children.

On Monday morning, the house they were staying in was not opened until late in the morning. Sivaprakashan’s father Kuppusamy had taken the cows to the field for grazing followed by taking them near a drinking water source since there was no water in the house. He returned at around 1.40 pm and found that the house was still locked. This made him suspicious and he called the neighbours. When Pooka did not open the house even after a lot of shouting, they decided to break open the door.

Following this, a female neighbour entered the house and found Pooka dead. Kupusamy immediately entered the house and saw his daughter-in-law dead. Pooka’s son Sabarivasan, who had just returned from a visit to his maternal grandmother’s home, told the police that he returned home to find his mother dead and his father was nowhere to be seen. The police are investigating the matter and a manhunt is on for the absconding Sivaprakasam.

