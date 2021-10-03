Tamil Nadu Inoculates 17.19 Lakh People Against Covid In 4th Mega Vaccination Drive

Tamil Nadu inoculated 17.19 lakh people against COVID-19 in the fourth edition of the mega vaccination drive held on Sunday, with 9.68 lakh people receiving the first shot and the remaining 7.51 lakh getting the second, the Health Department has said. The earlier campaigns were held on September 12, 19 and 26.

According to a press release from the department, 28.91 lakh people were covered in the first vaccination drive, 16.43 lakh people in the second and 24.85 lakh in the third. State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the vaccination programme in various parts of the State.

Of the districts, Chennai topped the list by administering the vaccine to 1,50 lakh people, Cuddalore 93,594, Coimbatore 81,454, Tiruppur 80,066 and Tiruchirappalli 65,310. Aranthangi recorded the least with 11,761 doses, the release said. The campaign was held in over 20,000 health camps in primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadis and schools between 7 AM and 7 PM, the release said.

In view of the mass vaccination today, there would not be any special camp on October 4 (Monday), the Health Department had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.