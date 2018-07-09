English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Nadu Introduces Lokayukta Bill in Assembly, Activists Decry it as 'Jokayukta'
As per the draft bill, the lokayukta will consist of a chairperson who has been or is the Judge of the High Court or a person with a 25-year-experience in anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance and law.
D Jayakumar, Personnel and administrative reforms minister, introduced draft bill in the Assembly. (File photo)
Chennai: A day before the Supreme Court deadline to states, Tamil Nadu government introduced the draft bill of Lokayukta Act, 2018 in the state Assembly on Monday.
Even as D Jayakumar, Personnel and administrative reforms minister introduced draft bill in the Assembly, activists staged a protest outside the Secretariat condemning the state government to have not held public consultation before drafting the bill.
As per the draft bill, the Lokayukta will consist of a chairperson who has been or is the Judge of the High Court or a person with a 25-year- experience in anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance and law. The chairperson and members will be appointed by the Governor based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee comprising the Chief Minister, Speaker and the Leader of Opposition.
The Lokayukta will not inquire into any complaint made against the Chairperson or any member and on the receipt of a complaint, the Lokayukta shall decide whether to proceed in the matter or close the case, the Bill noted.
So what action is envisaged in the bill in cases of false complaints?
The Bill says anyone making any false or frivolous or vexatious complaints under the Act will be punished with imprisonment for a term of one year and with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees.
Activists denounced the draft bill tabled by the government as 'Jokayukta'.
The Selection committee procedure shows that the state government will put in place their person.
Jayaram Venkatesh, Convenor, Arappor Iyakkam, said: "Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Mahashtra do not have ruling party as majority in the section committee. Jail term and fine for false complaints is just to intimidate people who want to give complaints. DVAC is not brought under Lokayukta and hence there will be two investigating bodies. Preliminary inquiry on corruption charges on officials will be investigated by vigilance commission which is the current DVAC headed by IAS and not the Lokayukta's inquiry wing. The top IAS officials made sure they are protected and gave complete control over the investigations."
Also Watch
Even as D Jayakumar, Personnel and administrative reforms minister introduced draft bill in the Assembly, activists staged a protest outside the Secretariat condemning the state government to have not held public consultation before drafting the bill.
As per the draft bill, the Lokayukta will consist of a chairperson who has been or is the Judge of the High Court or a person with a 25-year- experience in anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance and law. The chairperson and members will be appointed by the Governor based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee comprising the Chief Minister, Speaker and the Leader of Opposition.
The Lokayukta will not inquire into any complaint made against the Chairperson or any member and on the receipt of a complaint, the Lokayukta shall decide whether to proceed in the matter or close the case, the Bill noted.
So what action is envisaged in the bill in cases of false complaints?
The Bill says anyone making any false or frivolous or vexatious complaints under the Act will be punished with imprisonment for a term of one year and with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees.
Activists denounced the draft bill tabled by the government as 'Jokayukta'.
The Selection committee procedure shows that the state government will put in place their person.
Jayaram Venkatesh, Convenor, Arappor Iyakkam, said: "Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Mahashtra do not have ruling party as majority in the section committee. Jail term and fine for false complaints is just to intimidate people who want to give complaints. DVAC is not brought under Lokayukta and hence there will be two investigating bodies. Preliminary inquiry on corruption charges on officials will be investigated by vigilance commission which is the current DVAC headed by IAS and not the Lokayukta's inquiry wing. The top IAS officials made sure they are protected and gave complete control over the investigations."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Rahane Unperturbed After Missing Out on White Ball Matches, Ready for England Tests
- BMW G 310 R Gets New Colour Options Ahead of India Launch on July 18
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- Rupinder, Akashdeep Make Comebacks; Sardar Retains Place in Asian Games Squad
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju