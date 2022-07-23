According to the data revealed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 19, Tamil Nadu has been identified as the state where most Dalits and Scheduled Tribes are subjected to various kinds of violence.

In the southern state, 345 villages in 37 out of 38 districts have been identified as ‘atrocity prone’ for crimes against the oppressed Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. The ministry also said that 27 villages were identified as ‘atrocity prone’ in 2020.

According to a report by the The News Minute, the data was released in response to a question by Telangana Congress MP Komati Venkatreddy and Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Manne Srinivas Reddy in the Lok Sabha.

According to the report, in a reply to an RTI, filed by a Madurai-based NGO Evidence, it was revealed that between the year 2016-200, a total of 300 murders in incidents of various caste-related violence across the state of Tamil Nadu, whose victims were mostly from the Dalit community. All those murders were registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, many states have identified as the ‘atrocity prone’ areas including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In law, there are certain Acts and sections that specifies the delineation of ‘Identified Areas’ which are Section 21(2) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) (POA) Act, 1989 and Rule 3(1)(i) of the POA Rules, 1995.

According to a report in The News Minute, Telangana has the second highest number of villages (66) after Tamil Nadu in south India where Dalits and STs are vulnerable and subjected to atrocities. These include Nizamabad Commissionerate which has as many as 18 villages followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem 17, Ramagundam Commissionerate 9, Nalgonda 6, Rachakonda Commissionerate and Mahabubnagar 5 each, Adilabad 4, Narayanpet and Jagtial 1 each.

Other Indian States

Following are the other States and their districts which have been identified as atrocity prone:

Karnataka (3): Urban, Kalaburgi and Yadgir.

Urban, Kalaburgi and Yadgir. Bihar (34): Patna, Nalanda, Rohtas, Bhabhua, Bhojpur, Buxer, Gaya, Jehanabad, Nawada, Aurangabad, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, West Champaran (Betia), West Champaran (Bagaha) East Champaran (Motihari), Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar, Jamui and Araria.

Patna, Nalanda, Rohtas, Bhabhua, Bhojpur, Buxer, Gaya, Jehanabad, Nawada, Aurangabad, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, West Champaran (Betia), West Champaran (Bagaha) East Champaran (Motihari), Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar, Jamui and Araria. Odisha (19): Angul, Bolangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Puri, Rourkela, Rayagada, Subarnapur, Bhubaneswar Urban Police district.

Angul, Bolangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Puri, Rourkela, Rayagada, Subarnapur, Bhubaneswar Urban Police district. Rajasthan (11): Bharatpur, Shri Ganganagar, Tonk, Alwar, Ajmerl, Pali, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Baran and Nagaur

Bharatpur, Shri Ganganagar, Tonk, Alwar, Ajmerl, Pali, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Baran and Nagaur Madhya Pradesh (11): Indore, Vidisha, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Harda and Betul

Indore, Vidisha, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Harda and Betul Gujarat (11): Mehsana, Ahmedabad Rural, Junagadh, Kutch, Banaskantha, Kheda, Amreli, Rajkot Rural, Surendranagar, Vadodara Rural and Bharuch

Mehsana, Ahmedabad Rural, Junagadh, Kutch, Banaskantha, Kheda, Amreli, Rajkot Rural, Surendranagar, Vadodara Rural and Bharuch Jharkhand (10): Giridih, Saraikela, Chatra, Khunti, Garhwa, Dumka, Chaibasa,Palamu, Lohardaga and Ranchi

Total of 101 villages in 2 districts of Chhattisgarh are atrocity prone. And in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, two areas are listed as atrocity prone.

