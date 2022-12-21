Tamil Nadu: Bulls, Their Owners & Tamers Undergo Stringent Training for 2023 Jallikattu Tournament

Bull trainers in Tamil Nadu’s ‘Thoonga Nagaram’ Madurai, are preparing for the renowned ‘Jallikattu’ celebrations ahead of the Pongal festival next year. Several bulls are being trained for the tournament by more than 20 trainers from neighbouring villages in the district.

The sport, also known as ‘Eru Thazhuvuthal’, is scheduled to take place in another few weeks. For this, bulls are also trained to develop their skills by digging their horns into the mud, a procedure which is called ‘mann kuthal’. The animals are also receiving training in swimming and walking, as per the trainers.

The annual Jallikattu competition in Tamil Nadu has become more significant as a symbol of maintaining cultural continuity and historical pride. Every bull owner and tamer can relate to it as they prepare for next year’s event. Even though Jallikattu events are held in many districts, Madurai is the city that hosts the most well-known ones. Predominantly, the Pongal festival’s Jallikattu competitions held in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur villages on January 15, 16 and 17 are evidence of this.

Bull owners and tamers, meanwhile, are fervently preparing a month ahead of the competition. Exercises provided to bulls include strolling, swimming, mud-digging, and sports. Along with eating a wholesome vegetarian diet, players are also performing essential activities to maintain their body strength. Moreover, the ‘vaadivaasal’ system is for both bull as well as its tamer to prepare mentally and physically for the competition.

Vinoth, a bull tamer, said, “I’ve been a bull tamer since 1998. In 2014, I was the first recipient of the accolade for the best bull tamer. I have taken part in many competitions and received numerous awards in Jallikattu. Our anticipation for 2023 is high. We’re concentrating on our training, which includes jogging, swimming and cycling," he said.

From a Jallikattu training centre, Mani said hospitals did not properly treat Jallikattu athletes who received injured during games. So, bull tamers needed access to a medical insurance programme, he said. He also demanded that the state government should provide jobs to families in case a bull tamer is killed during the game.

“My bull’s name is Marudhu. It has competed in and won more than 60 contests. It has not lost yet. Further, we spend around Rs 150 to 200 every day on bull feed. We do not have formal cooperation to enter the bull into the competition. Since the implementation of the online system, the issue of token availability has persisted. And so the district administration should regulate it," said Vinoth, a bull owner from Avaniyapuram.

On the whole, fans are excitedly anticipating the 2023 Jallikattu tournament to pave the way for new histories to be created from the ‘vaadivaasal’ arena.

(Inputs from Vetri)

