Tamil Nadu, Kerala Put on High Alert After Intel Warns of 6 LeT Members Entering State Via Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu has been on high alert since midnight Thursday following intelligence inputs that a six-member group of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) had infiltrated the state.

The reports suggested six members of the terror outfit entered the state by sea from Sri Lanka. Tamil Nadu police launched a combing operation and raided several locations. One Pakistani and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims are among the six to have made their way into the state.

The Pakistani was identified as Illyas Anwar in the alert which was sent to all city police commissioners and SPs, according to reports. According to the warning, the men are likely to have disguised as Hindus "with tilak/bhabuti smeared on foreheads".

Security has been stepped up at many places, including airports, railway stations, bus stands and places of worship across the state. An alert has been sounded, especially in coastal districts, to prevent any further possible intrusion, the police said.

There has been tight patrolling across Coimbatore district. Vehicle checks have been intensified in the city and border areas, the police said. Though the identity or the nationality of the intruders were yet to be ascertained, sources said one person belonged to Pakistan.

In view of the intelligence input that members of the LeT had infiltrated into Tamil Nadu, an alert has been sounded in Kerala as well with police officials being directed to intensify vigil and searches. State DGP Loknath Behera on Friday directed district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil across the state, an official release said.

Special vigil should be kept at bus stands, railway stations and airports and the places where people gather in huge numbers, it said. The DGP also asked the public to inform the police if they come across any suspicious objects or circumstance, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)

