Tamil Nadu Lecturer Tells Students to 'Adjust' With Officials for Higher Marks, Detained

): A woman lecturer of a private college in Aruppukottai was on Monday taken into custody in connection with her alleged advise to students "to adjust with some officials" in return for higher marks and money, in what is seen as a suggestion for sexual favour.Though the lecturer of Devanga Arts College was alleged to have made the overtures a month ago, the issue came to light after an audio of purported conversation between her and some students went viral in the social media on Sunday.In the audio, she is heard suggesting that the girls adjust with some (education) officials, for getting 85 per cent mark and money.Hours after a complaint was lodged by the college and a local women's association, police this evening detained the lecturer after a brief questioning at her residence here in Virudhunagar District.As the issue led to an outrage with the lecturer's remarks being perceived as suggestion of sexual favour, the Tamil Nadu government and opposition parties lashed out at her.Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai that such "black sheep" cannot be allowed and assured that the government will take action against her.The lecturer has already been suspended by the college management last month pending investigation after some students complained about her.She, however, has denied sexual angle to her advice and claimed she had made it "in the right spirit" and not with any hidden motive or agenda.College Secretary Ramasamy said a first round of inquiry had been completed by three professors of the college and they had submitted their report, based on which she had been suspended.She had been asked to given an explanation regarding her advice to the students, he added.DMK Working President M K Stalin sought a CBI probe into the matter."Since a teacher who has to impart education has tried to spoil the life of the students, the probe into the matter should be handed over to the CBI under the supervision of the high court," he said in a tweet.PMK Youth Wing leader and Lok Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss also sought a CBI probe into the matter.