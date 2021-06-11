Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Lockdown: Curbs till June 21, Liquor Shops Open in 27 Districts

Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the state-wide lockdown till June 21 and announced some relations in Covid-19 curbs, including allowing the sale of liquor in 27 districts.

The state reported 15,759 new Covid-19 cases, 378 deaths and 29,243 recovered cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 23,24,597 and toll to 28,906. The total number of active cases reached 1,74,802 and the number of recovered cases rose to 21,20889 after 29,243 discharges in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infections tally at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then, it has been witnessing a declining trend.

On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000-mark and on June 7 below 20,000.

Here’s all you need to know about the recent relaxation of rules:

• The state government allowed more relaxations in the Western belt comprising Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Karur and seven other districts.

• Relaxations include allowing reopening of two-wheeler repair shops, agricultural products, pump sets and other farm essentials

• Other essential services such as security services, plumbers and electricians have also been allowed

• In 27 districts, including Chennai, where there has been a reported decline in Covid-19 spread, the state government allowed some relaxation in curbs.

• Beauty parlours, salons and spas, government-run parks and playgrounds are now allowed to reopen.

• IT companies can work at 20 per cent capacity

• Liquor shops will be allowed to open between 10 am-5 pm

