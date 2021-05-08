Tamil Nadu Announces Complete Lockdown from May 10-24. Here's All You Need to Know

A day after Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest spike of coronavirus cases, the state government announced a two-week lockdown from May 10-24 on Saturday. The 26,465 new cases on Friday pushed the caseload in the southern state to 13,23,965. Up to 197 virus-related deaths were also witnessed in the state during the period, taking the total number of fatalities to 15,171. Tamil Nadu is among the 12 states that have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, according to the central government. Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to “unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

Here’s a list of the latest restrictions in the state:

• All shops and commercial establishments including malls and big format stores selling anything other than groceries, vegetables, meat and foods products to remain shut during this period.

• School colleges and other educational institutions, places of worship, parks, recreation clubs, zoological parks and sport academies to remain shut.

• Parcel services such as Swiggy and Zomato can pick up orders between 6-10 a.m. during the day, for three hours after noon and between 6-9 p.m. through the day. Restaurants and eateries and tea shops to be completely shut for visitors.

• Petrol, diesel and other fuel pumps to remain open through the lockdown

• All government offices other than important ones such as those inside the Secretariat to remain closed; private IT, ITeS offices to remain shut.

• Hotels and lodges to stop accepting patrons for reasons besides medical, other important causes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here