Tamil Nadu Man Accused of Raping Tourist Escapes from Police Custody in Goa
Ramchandra Yellapa, 30, was arrested in December last year for allegedly raping a 42-year-old British woman at Canacona in South Goa.
Panaji: A man accused of raping a British woman in Goa, Friday escaped from police custody while he was being brought to a court in Margao town from the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa.
Ramchandra Yellapa, 30, who was arrested in December last year for allegedly raping a 42-year-old British woman at Canacona in South Goa, escaped from police custody when he was being produced before the judge, a senior official said.
The accused ran away from the court premises in Margao, although he was being escorted by two policemen, he added.
"A search has been launched to trace him before he crosses the state border. He would be arrested soon," the official said.
According to police, the accused, who hails from Tamil Nadu, had raped the victim when she was walking from Canacona railway station to her guest house in the wee hours on December 20, 2018. He had also decamped with her belongings.
