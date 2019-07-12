Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu Man Attacked for Posting Photo of Himself Having Beef Soup

Mohammed Faisan (24) of Poravachery had posted the picture on Facebook Thursday and also described its taste.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
(Representative Image, Reuters)
Nagapattinam (TN): A Muslim man was allegedly attacked by a group of people at a village near here for uploading a picture of himself consuming beef soup, police said Friday.

Four people have been arrested in this connection, police added.

Mohammed Faisan (24) of Poravachery had posted the picture on Facebook Thursday and also described its taste.

The group of people objected to the post and went to Faisan's house Thursday night and questioned him, police said.

After a quarrel, they attacked him, police said.

Faisan was injured and admitted to the government hospital here.

On the orders of district Superintendent of Police TK Rajasekaran, Kilvelur police registered a case and arrested four people Friday --

Dinesh Kumar (28), Agathian (29), Ganeshkumar (27) and Mohankumar (28).

Police have registered cases under various IPC sections including attempt to murder.

