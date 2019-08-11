Tamil Nadu Man Attacks Doctors after Father Dies, Triggers Protest
Selvam allegedly went on the rampage and broke the glass panes and window screens at the hospital after his father died late Saturday night, police said.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Tiruvarur: A doctor and house surgeons at Government Tiruvarur Medical College were allegedly attacked by a man after his father, hospitalised for chest pain, died without responding to treatment, police said Sunday.
This sparked off a demonstration by the doctors and house surgeons demanding action against Tamarai Selvam for the alleged attack, they said.
Selvam allegedly went on the rampage and broke the glass panes and window screens at the hospital after his father died late Saturday night, they said.
Cases have been registered against Selvam under four IPC sections including criminal intimidation and murderous attack.
The doctors who had gathered in front of the hospital demanded police protection and action against Selvam.
