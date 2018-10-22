English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Man Beaten to Death by Minor Lover's Family in Tamil Nadu
When the girl's parents came to know about the affair, they warned her to stay away from Dharmaraj.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Coimbatore: A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by the relatives of his 16-year-old lover when he went to meet her at her house on Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.
The deceased was identified as K Dharmaraj, an auto rickshaw driver, hailing from Pallipalayam area of the district, The Times of India reported.
The girl was employed at a spinning mill. When her parents came to know about the affair, they advised her to stay away from Dharmaraj. The girl’s family disapproved of the affair saying that he belonged to the different caste, the police said.
However, they continued the relationship and Dharamaraj would visit her at her home during the night. On Sunday, when he entered the girl’s house through the backdoor, he was caught by the girl’s family members. The thrashed Dharmaraj with wooden logs.
Dharmaraj suffered head injuries and died on spot. His body was dumped in an isolated place. Some locals spotted the body and informed the police.
Dharamraj’s relatives staged a protest seeking action against the murderers. Police have assured them of necesary action.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
