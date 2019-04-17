English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Man Chops Off Wife's Head over Suspicion of Infidelity, Packs Body in Gunny Bag
Some people noticed the woman's legs sticking out of the bag, raised an alarm and gave chase. Muniappan then abandoned the bike and jumped into the canal. But he was nabbed and police were informed.
Image used for representation.
Erode, Tamil Nadu: In a gruesome incident, a man chopped off the head of his wife after killing her, stuffed it into a bag and tried to dump it in a canal, but was nabbed by the public, police said.
They said that Muniappan (28) and Nivetha (19) a native of Shimoga in Karnataka were staying in Mettukaddai, 10 km from here after their marriage eight months back.
The couple frequently used to quarrel as Muniappan suspected her fidelity, they said.
On Monday night after one such argument, the man stabbed her on the neck and later severed the head from the body.
He stuffed the head in a bag and the body into a gunny sack, tied it to his motorbike and proceeded to nearby Perundurai to fling the parts into a canal.
However, some people noticed the woman's legs sticking out of the bag, raised an alarm and gave chase. Muniappan then abandoned the bike and jumped into the canal. But he was nabbed and police were informed.
A case of murder was registered against him and he was being questioned, police said
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
