Tamil Nadu Man Enters House For COVID-19 Vaccination Enquiry, Decamps With Jewellery

A man in the neighbourhood of Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, on Monday, tricked two boys on the pretext of checking about the COVID-19 vaccination of their parents and fled with the jewellery at home. The parents of the boys were not present at home when the incident happened. Loganathan, an employee of a private company in Ambattur industrial area, is a resident of Ganapathy Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal town near Chennai. Loganathan and his wife Pushpalatha left for work on Monday morning leaving behind their two sons Manikandan and Monish. Around 10.30 am an unknown man visited Loganathan’s house on a bike.

The man, said to be 40 years old, asked the boys if their parents had been vaccinated. He asked them to show their Aadhaar cards. The boys called him inside the house and showed him the cards. After entering the house the mysterious person tricked the two school going boys and fled with the jewellery. He also locked the boys in the house.

After the incident, the neighbours rescued the boys by opening the door of the house as the boys screamed for help. The neighbours informed the parents about the incident. When the parents returned home they found that their jewellery was missing from the house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here