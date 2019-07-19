Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Man Finds 'Hacking Bug' in Instagram, Wins Over Rs 20 Lakh

The first bug could have zapped all your photos without knowing password; the second bug was meant to trick in installing an innocent-looking mobile app that could riffle through the Facebook pictures without being given access to any account.

IANS

Updated:July 19, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Man Finds 'Hacking Bug' in Instagram, Wins Over Rs 20 Lakh
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Chennai-based security researcher Laxman Muthiyah has won $30,000 as a part of a bug bounty programme after he spotted a flaw in Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram.

Muthiyah said the vulnerability allowed him to to "hack any Instagram account without consent permission."

He discovered it was possible to take over someone's Instagram account by triggering a password reset, requesting a recovery code, or quickly trying out possible recovery codes against the account.

"I reported the vulnerability to the Facebook security team and they were unable to reproduce it initially due to lack of information in my report. After a few email and proof of concept video, I could convince them the attack is feasible," Muthiyah wrote in a blog post this week.

Facebook and Instagram security teams fixed the issue and rewarded me $30,000 as a part of their bounty programme, he added.

Paul Ducklin, Senior Technologist at cyber security major Sophos, however, warned while the vulnerability found by Muthiyah no longer existed, users should familiarise themselves with the process of getting back control of their social media accounts, in case they get hacked.

"In case any of your accounts do get taken over, familiarise yourself with the process you'd follow to win them back. In particular, if there are documents or usage history that might help your case, get them ready before you get hacked, not afterwards," Ducklin said in a statement.

Muthiyah earlier identified not only a data deletion flaw, but also a data disclosure bug on Facebook.

The first bug could have zapped all your photos without knowing your password; the second meant tricking you to install an innocent-looking mobile app that could riffle through all your Facebook pictures without being given access to your account.

"To be clear: he found those holes in compliance with Facebook's Bug Bounty programme, and he disclosed them responsibly to Facebook," Ducklin said.

"As a result, Facebook was able to fix the problems before the bugs became public, and (as far as anyone knows) these bugs were patched before anyone else found them," he remarked.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram