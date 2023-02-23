Tamil Nadu: Man Gets 25K Compensation For Being Fined For Delay in Providing Bus Ticket

An elderly man in the Nilgiris received justice in a consumer court case after being fined Rs 500 for delaying to display the bus ticket during checking.

The 60-year-old man Shekar resides close to Manilach area of Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. In June of last year, the old man boarded a Tamil Nadu government bus from Coimbatore to Ooty.

Later, there was reportedly a delay in showing his ticket when the officials asked him to show the ticket during checking at the Udhagai Charing cross area. Following this, he was charged a fine of Rs 500 for failing to provide his bus ticket, and the payment was also paid by him.

According to Shekar, he paid Rs 80 for his bus fare from Coimbatore to Ooty last year. After the bus arrived in Ooty, the ticket check was carried out by officials. Owing to his age, the man reportedly forgot where he kept the ticket during the check.

“I paid the fine after being told to do so by the authorities and later found that I had kept the ticket in my bag,” Shekar said. Without delaying, the old man reported it to the authorities but no action was taken. Shekar, however, contacted the Free Legal Aid Counseling Center after the authorities took no further action, and with their assistance, he filed a plea in the District Consumer Court.

In this instance, after six months, the plea was taken for hearing and the court ordered the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to pay back the penalty amount of Rs 500 to the old man, along with Rs 3,000 as court expenses and Rs 25,000 as compensation for the emotional distress caused to the elderly man.

