Tamil Nadu Man, Ill-Advised by Astrologer, Loses Tongue to Snake Bite

A man hailing from Tamil Nadu had to pay a heavy price for following the advice of an astrologer when a snake bit him on his tongue during a visit to a snake temple.

The victim, identified as a 54-year-old farmer from Kopichettipalayam was troubled by dreams of being bit by a snake when he decided to approach an astrologer for a remedy.

The astrologer in turn recommended going to a snake temple and performing a host of rituals that would rid him of the ill dreams. Acting on the astrologer’s advice, Raja did so, only to be overcome with disastrous results.

The incident took place during the end of the ritual when the farmer stuck his tongue out thrice in front of Russell’s Viper and the snake bit him.

Upon seeing the man who fell unconscious after the attack, the temple priest immediately cut his tongue off and rushed him to Erode Manian Medical Centre for treatment on November 18.

Talking to TOI, Senthil Kumaran, Managing Director, Manian Medical Centre said that the doctors treated Raja for his severed tongue and also gave him an antidote for the snake venom.

“We have to struggle for four days to save Raja’s life even after amputating his tongue,” Dr. Senthil Kumaran said.

Read all the Latest India News here