LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Man Returns Home to Find Leopard Lying Under Bed; Forest Officials Spend Hours to Capture it

On returning home, Rayan and his son heard a roaring sound from inside the house. When they opened the door, they found a leopard in the bedroom.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Man Returns Home to Find Leopard Lying Under Bed; Forest Officials Spend Hours to Capture it
Representative image:
Loading...
Udhagamandalam: A leopard cub created a flutter as it strayed into a house and ensconced itself under a cot before forest personnel managed to trap it in a village in the hilly Nilgiris district Tuesday, police said.

The house owner, Rayan, returning from work in the afternoon, heard a roaring sound from inside the house and when he opened the door his son who accompanied him found the leopard, later estimated to be 3-4 years old, in the bedroom.

Showing presence of mind, he and his son ran out and locked the door from outside. Forest department officials with a veterinarian reached the spot in Ippadi village, about 90 km from Udhagamandalam, and placed a cage just in front of the door.

After a wait of a few hours, they succeeded in making the leopard leave the bedroom and walk toward the door and ultimately into the cage, much to the relief of the villagers.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram