Tamil Nadu Man Returns Home to Find Leopard Lying Under Bed; Forest Officials Spend Hours to Capture it
On returning home, Rayan and his son heard a roaring sound from inside the house. When they opened the door, they found a leopard in the bedroom.
Udhagamandalam: A leopard cub created a flutter as it strayed into a house and ensconced itself under a cot before forest personnel managed to trap it in a village in the hilly Nilgiris district Tuesday, police said.
The house owner, Rayan, returning from work in the afternoon, heard a roaring sound from inside the house and when he opened the door his son who accompanied him found the leopard, later estimated to be 3-4 years old, in the bedroom.
Showing presence of mind, he and his son ran out and locked the door from outside. Forest department officials with a veterinarian reached the spot in Ippadi village, about 90 km from Udhagamandalam, and placed a cage just in front of the door.
After a wait of a few hours, they succeeded in making the leopard leave the bedroom and walk toward the door and ultimately into the cage, much to the relief of the villagers.
