Tamil Nadu Man 'Tortured & Killed' by Kuwait Employer for 'Refusing to Take Care of His Camels'

A 37-year-old man from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district who travelled to Kuwait for work was allegedly shot dead by his employer after refusing to care of his camels. A protest march was held in the district on September 13 urging quick government action to bring back the remains of the man.

According to sources, Muthukumar who hails from Koradacherry in Thiruvarur operated a vegetable business in the same neighborhood. He later decided to travel abroad to make more money as the vegetable business was not enough for him to sustain. He contacted an agent, who had set up a job for him in a supermarket in Kuwait. Muthukumar accepted the position and travelled to Kuwait on September 3.

As per reports, on September 4, Muthukumar claimed that when he showed up at work when his employer demanded him to take care of his camels rather than do the job at the grocery store. Muthukumar is said to have immediately got in touch with his family in Tamil Nadu to share his experiences. That was the last call the family members received from Muthukumar.

On September 9, his wife learned that Muthukumar had allegedly been tortured and killed by his employer because he had refused to take care of his camels.

The family members of Muthukumar went to the Thiruvarur district collector’s office with a petition asking for the body to be returned and for action to be taken against the local agent who facilitated Muthukumar’s transfer to Kuwait and to take action against the employer.

Earlier this week, Muthukumar’s family members along with Koradacherry villagers and representatives of several political parties staged a rally in support of Muthukumar and demanded compensation for his kin.

According to reports, officials from the Indian embassy called the victim’s relatives to let them know that the procedure of transferring the deceased person’s body from Kuwait had already begun.

