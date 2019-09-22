Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Man Wanted to Blow Himself Up, Changes Decision after Hearing Toddler's Cries

The young man, who also doused himself in kerosene, finally gave up his bid after gripping moments after a head constable cajoled him to pay heed to the poignant cries of his two-year old child that crawled towards him.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Man Wanted to Blow Himself Up, Changes Decision after Hearing Toddler's Cries
Representative Image
Loading...

Cuddalore (TN): A man threatened to blow himself up using country bombs over a matrimonial dispute but was saved by the presence of mind of a policeman who played on the former's emotions by confronting him with his toddler at a nearby town, police said Sunday.

In a desperate measure to get reunited with his estranged wife, Manikandan put a string of country bombs like a garland around his neck and threatened his family members that he would kill himself.

The young man, who also doused himself in kerosene, finally gave up his bid after gripping moments after a head constable cajoled him to pay heed to the poignant cries of his two-year old child that crawled towards him.

Though he was prevented from blowing himself up, the anguished man told police he had already consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital. The drama unveiled in front of the house of Manikandan, who had got separated from his wife about a year and a half ago and a divorce case was pending in a family court.

Unwilling to separate from his wife, he threatened his family members that he will end his life if he was not reunited with his spouse and tossed the "country bomb garland," around his neck, police said.

When the shell shocked family members and other residents pleaded with him to abandon his plan, the head constable who was going past that area stopped by and alerted his department.

Local residents also feared an explosion may also prove to be hazardous for them as well and cause damage to their tenements.

While a team of policemen arrived on the scene, the head constable brought the child of Manikandan and let it on the ground near its father and pleaded with him to see reason and avoid taking the drastic step.

As the toddler crawled towards him, the man was touched and began sobbing and gave up the plan. Immediately, the police personnel removed the country bombs and rushed him to a hospital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram