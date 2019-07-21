Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu Man Who Was Beaten Up for Uploading Photo of Himself Having Beef Soup Held

Earlier four people were held for attacking him . The people had gone to Mohammed Faisan's house in Poravacheri village on July 11 and objected to the post, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Man Who Was Beaten Up for Uploading Photo of Himself Having Beef Soup Held
Image for representation.
Thanjavur: A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly attacked by a group of people here for posting a picture of himself consuming beef soup, was arrested Sunday on charge of disturbing peace, soon after he was discharged from a hospital, according to police.

Earlier four people were arrested for allegedly attacking him.

The people had gone to Mohammed Faisan's house in Poravacheri village on July 11 and objected to the post, police had said, adding after a quarrel, they attacked him. Faisan was injured and admitted to a government hospital.

A case had been registered against him and some others for trying to disturb peace and communal harmony, police said.

