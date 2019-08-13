Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA Counselling Schedule, Rank List Declared at tn-mbamca.com
Candidates can check the schedule and rank list on the official website tn-mbamca.com.
(Image: News18.com)
Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA Counselling Schedule and Rank List 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education and Directorate of Collegiate Education, have declared the MBA and MCA counseling schedule and rank list.
The TN MBA/ MCA counseling schedule and rank list was declared on the official website of DTE and DCE, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Monday. Candidates can check the schedule and rank list on the official website tn-mbamca.com.
The online registration for Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA admissions began from July 15 and continued till August 3. The counselling for TN MCA will last from August 17 to August 20. A total of 1,528 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for it.
Couselling for MBA admissions will take place from August 21 to August 28 for which 6,504 applicants have been shortlisted.
How to Check Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA counselling schedule and rank list:
Step 1. Visit the official website of Directorate of Technical Education and Directorate of Collegiate Education, Tamil Nadu at tn-mbamca.com
Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘TamilNadu MBA/MCA Counselling schedule and Rank List’
Step 3. Go to the login link, and enter your TANCET number, along with password
Step 4. Select the TN MBA counseling schedule/ rank list or TN MCA counseling schedule/ rank list
Step 4. Download the Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA counselling schedule and rank list
Step 5. Save it for future reference.
