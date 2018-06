Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS Admission at tnmedicalselection.org: Parents to Produce 8 Documents During Counselling

In a surprising move, the State Selection Committee on Thursday has issued a notification making it mandatory for students seeking admission to Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS programmes to present at least eight of their parents’ documents during counseling for Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission.The notification about the new rule in the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission process was announced on the official website tnmedicalselection.org. The documents required to be produced during the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission procedure include birth certificates, Aadhaar card, income certificate, nativity certificate, Class X and XII certificates, degree certificate, community certificate.As per the one-page notification, signed by its secretary Dr G Selvarajan, students appearing for Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission (medical and dental) need to produce original certificates and documents at the time of counseling.The 10 documents required to be produced during the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission are mentioned below:1. NEET hall ticket2. Score card3. Class X and XII marksheets4. Class XII marksheets5. Certificate presenting student's education in one or more TN schools,6. Transfer certificate7. Nativity and community certificates,8. First graduate certificate and ration card/ passport.9. Aadhaar10. Proof of the relationship between the parent and the candidate