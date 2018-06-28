English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS Admission at tnmedicalselection.org: Parents to Produce 8 Documents During Counselling
The notification about the new rule in the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission process was announced on the official website at tnmedicalselection.org.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
In a surprising move, the State Selection Committee on Thursday has issued a notification making it mandatory for students seeking admission to Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS programmes to present at least eight of their parents’ documents during counseling for Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission.
The notification about the new rule in the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission process was announced on the official website tnmedicalselection.org.
The documents required to be produced during the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission procedure include birth certificates, Aadhaar card, income certificate, nativity certificate, Class X and XII certificates, degree certificate, community certificate.
As per the one-page notification, signed by its secretary Dr G Selvarajan, students appearing for Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission (medical and dental) need to produce original certificates and documents at the time of counseling.
The 10 documents required to be produced during the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission are mentioned below:
1. NEET hall ticket
2. Score card
3. Class X and XII marksheets
4. Class XII marksheets
5. Certificate presenting student's education in one or more TN schools,
6. Transfer certificate
7. Nativity and community certificates,
8. First graduate certificate and ration card/ passport.
9. Aadhaar
10. Proof of the relationship between the parent and the candidate
