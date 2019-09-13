Tamil Nadu Medical College Student Commits Suicide by Injecting Poison
Uthayaraj, an MD Anaesthesia student, hailing from Vriddachalam, was found dead with a syringe and vial strewn around in his rented house on Friday morning.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ JurgaR/ Istock.com)
Madurai: A 29-year-old postgraduate student of the government medical collegehere committed suicide by injecting poison over alleged work pressure, police said here on Friday.
Uthayaraj, an MD Anaesthesia student, hailing from Vriddachalam, was found dead with a syringe and vial strewn around in his rented house on Friday morning, they said.
As he did not come out of his room for a long time after returning home from duty on Thursday night, the house owner got suspicious and informed the police, who broke open the door.
In a note purportedly written by him, Uthayaraj said he was taking the extreme step owing to work pressure, they said. Further investigations were on, the police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshay Khanna Shines in the Business of Law and Justice
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser