Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Medical College Student Commits Suicide by Injecting Poison

Uthayaraj, an MD Anaesthesia student, hailing from Vriddachalam, was found dead with a syringe and vial strewn around in his rented house on Friday morning.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Medical College Student Commits Suicide by Injecting Poison
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ JurgaR/ Istock.com)
Loading...

Madurai: A 29-year-old postgraduate student of the government medical collegehere committed suicide by injecting poison over alleged work pressure, police said here on Friday.

Uthayaraj, an MD Anaesthesia student, hailing from Vriddachalam, was found dead with a syringe and vial strewn around in his rented house on Friday morning, they said.

As he did not come out of his room for a long time after returning home from duty on Thursday night, the house owner got suspicious and informed the police, who broke open the door.

In a note purportedly written by him, Uthayaraj said he was taking the extreme step owing to work pressure, they said. Further investigations were on, the police added. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram