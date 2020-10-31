Tamil Nadu Minister Asks Officials to be Prepared to Face North-east Monsoon Fury

The Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Saturday directed the officials to be prepared to protect people particularly those living on the river banks during the North-East monsoon.

Speaking at a review meeting with senior officials, including the collector, heads of police, corporation and other departments, Velumani said steps should be taken to find shelters for those dislocated during the monsoon.

Similarly, trees posing danger to motorists and the people should be removed for which manpower and machines should be made available, he said. On the coronavirus, the Minister said active cases have been coming down due to the steps taken by the government and the health department.

Despite the pandemic, developmental works like construction of flyovers and connecting roads in the city were on without any problem, he said. The meeting was attended by the collector K Rajamani, Police Commissioner Sumit Saran, Corporation Commissioner P Kumaravel Pandian and officials from revenue and health departments.