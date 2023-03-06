Tamil Nadu: Most Migrants Leaving State for Holi, Fake News Being Spread on Social Media, Says Official

The Tamil Nadu government and Tiruppur district administration denied reports of migrants leaving the state because of alleged attacks, terming them as “fake news". Several videos are doing rounds on social media, alleging attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants and labourers in the state. S Vineeth, Trippur District Collector denied such claims, stating they are only leaving to celebrate Holi.

According to an ANI report, the police and Tiruppur administration of Tamil Nadu also conducted a meeting with representatives of business and industry associations and migrant workers over the issue of alleged attacks on migrants.

The Tamil Nadu government also denied reports of any such attacks, claiming the migrants are safe. “Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are as safe as in their native states and my government is steadfast in protecting their rights," said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are as safe as in their native states and my government is steadfast in protecting their rights.I warn of strict action against the Anti-Indian forces spreading hatred with the vile intention of disturbing the peace and harmony of our country. https://t.co/fiPMdzI4C0 pic.twitter.com/RfQSXlZrBS — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that a team of officials was sent to Tamil Nadu to hold discussions with migrant workers there and take stock of the situation. The Tiruppur district administration also reached out to 30,000 migrant workers or guest workers who are working in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tiruppur DC said, “A team of officials from the Bihar Government visited Tiruppur today. They have discussed with all the stakeholders including the association members, labour association and other unions."

Reacting to videos going viral on social media claiming attacks on migrants, the Collector further said that they have shown how fake news has circulated in media and what steps the Tiruppur administration has taken to see that people don’t panic. “Certain news was circulated that most people are leaving due to problems. I would like to point out that most of them are leaving for Holi celebrations," Vineeth added.

Shashank Sai, Tiruppur Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the district police administration along with the city police administration has filed FIR against media houses and channels which are spreading fake news.

“The district police administration along with the city police administration has filed FIR against media houses and channels which are spreading fake news content. Three FIRs have been registered in the cybercrime police station of the district police," said Shashank.

“I am living safely here. Videos circulating on social media are fake. My family back home has been concerned about my safety ever since the news started circulating but I have reassured them about my safety," said Santosh Kumar, a migrant worker from Bihar in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai held the ruling DMK party responsible for the ongoing stir over alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the state. The police later booked him on charges of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups. As per officials, a case is also registered against the BJP Bihar Twitter account holder over the incident.

Annamalai yesterday released a statement on the migrant labourers’ issue saying they are safe in Tamil Nadu but the Chief Minister Stalin led-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance party leaders are the reason for the hate against them. He also opposed the spread of false news on the attack on the people from Bihar in the state, saying that Tamils don’t support “separatism" and “vile hatred" against north Indians.

Besides Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu police have also booked four persons including BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao and two journalists.

After several purported videos, showing attacks on migrant workers, circulated on social media, a statewide panic was created among migrant workers, working in Tamil Nadu. The panic was triggered after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday raised concerns and took note of the purported videos of “attacks".

It affected the industries in Tamil Nadu, which rely on migrant workers, badly as many workers stayed off work. Taking cognizance of the panic, Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police Sylendra Babu released a statement, saying that the video doing rounds of social media was “false" and “mischievous".

