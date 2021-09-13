Tamil Nadu NGO Holds Green Initiatives by Planting 3 Lakh Saplings

Taking up green revolution, Universal Eco, an NGO based in Koonimedu of Villupuram district, has been planting saplings to protect the environment. It has so far planted over 3 lakh saplings in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The organisation, which is active in sapling cultivation, has set up separate committees to protect and properly maintain them.

The organisation has also planted neem tree, fermented tree, water hyacinth and poovarasa saplings. It is currently providing saplings to people of the Irular community and also providing funds for their maintenance. With this, the members of Universal Eco claim that the Irular tribes will get employment.

In Tamil Nadu, gooseberry, lemon, guava and sapota saplings have been distributed to the Irular tribes living in five districts namely Chengalpet, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai and Kanchipuram. Having lost jobs during the pandemic, the Irular community people are excited as they have found jobs by planting saplings during the Corona crisis.

The NGO has plans to plant one crore saplings. “Our Universal Foundation is bringing output well as various people are demanding that we work diligently to plant saplings, grow trees and protect forests. We are planting saplings on about 4 acres of land in a particular tribal place to benefit the people," said Bupesh Gupta, President of Universal Eco.

“Through this, the charity has been planting trees in more than five districts", he added.

In Puducherry, the organisation not only plant trees in areas including Usutteri and Kozhuveri, but also sets up separate teams to protect, water them and grow.

“We are growing trees for the birds. A large number of birds from abroad are coming to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry every year. The trees we plant are convenient for them to come and lay their eggs. Thus we are selecting places belonging to the lake and the panchayat and planting trees over there. We are also growing many more varities of trees. While this gives us satisfaction, it also benefits the birds and the environment is protected as well. These trees are also helpful as they provide a lot of oxygen during this Covid-19 crisis", Bupesh Gupta said.

