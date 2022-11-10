Tamil Nadu: NIA Raids Underway At 45 Locations In Connection with Coimbatore Car Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are conducting searches at more than 45 locations in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case.

In Coimbatore alone, sleuths of the national probe agency have conducted raids at 21 places including Kotdamedu, Ukkadam and Ponvizha Nagar.

Officials from Chennai and Kochi are reportedly also involved in searches.



Two minor blasts and a major blast happened in a car in front of Kottamedu Sanghameshwar Temple in Coimbatore on October 23. After the blasts, key accused Jamesha Mubin’s body was found a few feet away from the driver’s seat of the car that was used for the blast, on the road in front of the temple.

Meanwhile, according to Mubin’s postmortem report, he died as nails pierced his heart.

In the probe, police found that a petrol car was used to trigger the blast, and Mubin had tried to augment the impact of the blast by stocking LPG cylinders.

The report said that Mubin used nails and marble pieces along with explosive substances to increase the intensity of the blast, and one of the nails pierced the left side of his chest and went on to rupture his heart, causing his death.

Police later found 75 kg of explosives stocked at Mubin’s house.

Meanwhile, six accused who were arrested and remanded in Coimbatore Central Jail were produced before the NIA Court in Poonamallee, Chennai, on Tuesday. All six of them were remanded to judicial custody until November 22, following which they were brought back to the Coimbatore Central Jail.

Police had arrested Muhammad Thalha, Muhammad Azharudhin, Muhammad Riyas, Muhammed Nawaz, Firoz Ismai, and Afzar Khan on charges of assisting Mubin for procuring explosives and helping to transport the items the previous night of the blast.

All the six accused arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were taken in a van on Monday afternoon to Chennai and are expected to be lodged in Puzhal Jail, police said.

The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case.

Read all the Latest India News here