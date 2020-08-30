Tamil Nadu Observes Intense Sunday Lockdown as State Battles Covid-19 Pandemic

An intense lockdown was observed on Sunday across Tamil Nadu as part of efforts to fight COVID-19 and only healthcare services and milk supply continued as usual. Effective since last month on all Sundays, the complete lockdown saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and outlets selling essential commodities.

People stayed indoors and roads were largely deserted and police set up checkposts at important intersections across Tamil Nadu to check against violations. Policemen could be seen warning those who ventured out on streets without any valid reason in several regions.

Amma Canteens and healthcare services -hospitals, pharmacies and labs- functioned and sanitary workers continued their routine clean up work. Personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu like symptoms in addition to fever camps.