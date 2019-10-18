Tamil Nadu on High Alert After State Sees Increase in Dengue Cases

Tamil Nadu has recorded around 3,000 cases of dengue this year, out of which 2,000 cases have been reported in the past two months alone. The state is facing the threat of a dengue outbreak with five deaths being officially reported, including that of an 11-month old, last week.

Dengue is spread by the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which bites during early morning and in evening before dusk.

However, despite the number of deaths being recorded the government and the health minister have claimed to have controlled the outbreak, reported Newsclick.

The report added that with the Northeast monsoon expected to set in on October 17, the impact of dengue is expected to increase.

Notably, Chennai hospitals have confirmed a total of 50 confirmed dengue cases thus far and hospitals like Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai, have opened special ward for patients showing symptoms of dengue fever.

Further, the local administration too has been put on high alert to prevent the breeding of the dengue carrying mosquitoes.

The greater Chennai Corporation too has recorded a 9 percent increase in confirmed dengue cases compared to last year, with deputy director of state health department, Dr Madhusoothanan accepting in front of the media that the corporation had 90 confirmed dengue cases.

However, a lack in coordination between the departments was laid bare when state health minister Vijaya Bhaskar, during a meeting said that the prevention of dengue was the duty of the local administration, while the health department's job was in treating patients.

Dr Antan Uresh Kumar of Federation of Government Doctors Association (FODGA) said that the number of government doctors has remained constant since 2004, which is not enough to cater to the population of the state and the state should consider appointing more doctors and staff.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.