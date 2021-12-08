Tamil Nadu Opens Nine Shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam

Idukki (Ker): Nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala were opened on Wednesday morning as the water level in the reservoir continued to rise due to heavy rains in its catchment areas, official sources said here. Tamil Nadu opened four shutters of the dam at 5.15 AM by 30 cm and they were raised to 60 cm along with one more shutter at 6 AM. Later, four other shutters of the dam were also raised to 60 cm to release 7141.59 cusecs of water in view of the rising water level in the reservoir.

The Tamil Nadu authorities raised the shutters as the water level of the over a century-old dam reached 141.85 ft at 7 AM. The Tamil Nadu later closed three shutters at 9 AM.

The Idukki district administration has asked the people living on the banks of river Periyar to exercise caution. Tamil Nadu had opened nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night to release 12654.09 cusecs of water in view of the rising water level in the reservoir and shut down three of them after 10 PM. The release of huge quantities of water from the dam during night hours had created panic among people living in the settlement areas on the banks of river Periyar in the district as the water started entering their houses.

Kerala's LDF government has come under attack from the UDF-led opposition and people residing along Periyar over it's "inaction" with regard to Tamil Nadu's late night opening of the shutters of Mullaperiyar dam. Meanwhile, Shutter No 3 of the Cheruthoni dam, which was opened at 6 AM on Tuesday, continued to remain open as the water level at the Idukki reservoir reached 2401.36ft on Wednesday, Idukki district administration officials said.

The Idukki district administration has sounded an orange alert in view of rising water level in Idukki reservoir.

