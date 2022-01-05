Tamil Nadu: Over 10 Severely Injured in 'Chain Accident' as Truck Driver Applies Brakes to Save Snake

Over ten people were severely injured when a government bus collided with auto on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Villupuram district on January 4 when a driver in the preceding truck applied sudden brake when a snake crossed the highway.

The truck was on its way to Thoothukudi district from Chennai port when the truck driver, who was shocked when a snake crossed the road at Perangiyur near Villupuram, immediately braked and stopped the truck.

In the meantime, a ton of iron rollers that were loaded on the truck began rolling on the road. Meanwhile, the driver operating a government express bus heading towards Madurai district from Chennai took an immediate left turn, aside the road to avoid colliding with the truck. Owing to a loss of control, the bus broke the barricades and passed through the opposite side of the road.

At that time, an auto heading towards Pidagam from Arasur collided with the government bus, making it into a chain accident. Eventually, the auto was crushed and the auto driver suffered a major fracture in the leg leading to serious injuries.

More than 10 people in the bus, including the driver and conductor, were also injured. Subsequently, the injured people were rushed to the Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College Hospital by the public for treatment.

Moreover, the accident affected traffic on two national highways for several hours — Chennai-Trichy and Salem-Chennai. The Thirunavalur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident while the truck driver has been brought under interrogation.

