Tamil Nadu Panchayat Saves Rs 12 Lakh Per Year Using Green Energy

A Panchayat administration in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu is using electricity generated from vegetable waste for street lights and to recharge battery vehicles.

In the Kanjirangal panchayat of Sivaganga district, the electricity generated from vegetable waste is being used for streetlights and government buildings. This new initiative is also helping the district administration to save electricity.

This alternative source of energy will save the panchayat administration an estimated Rs 12 lakh per annum in electricity bills.

It has become evident across the world to look for alternative sources of energy due to the threat of global warming and excessive dependence on fossil-fuel. The residents of the Kanjigangal panchayat are now taking steps to explore green-energy sources. The villagers in the panchayat are now using solar power and energy generated from green-waste. The government is also providing subsidies to promote this initiative.

In a first in the district, Sivaganga District Collector Madhusoodan Reddy has set up a small plant to generate electricity from vegetable waste at a cost of Rs 66 lakhs in Kanjirangal panchayat. A system for generating electricity from waste has been set up. Electricity will be generated from two tons of food waste per day. The green-waste will be turned into a pulpy mass which will then be used to generate methane gas and the gas will power the generator to produce 220 kW of electricity.

District Collector Madhasudhan Reddy said, “We are collecting garbage from all the houses in a battery vehicle and it will be implemented gradually in all the panchayats."

