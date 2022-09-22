Tamil Nadu: Petrol Bomb Lobbed Near BJP Office in Coimbatore

Miscreants hurled a petrol-filled bottle near the BJP office in the city on Thursday night, triggering tension in the locality. No damages or injuries were reported from the incident, which comes hours after the NIA carried out raids in offices of PFI and residences of its functionaries in several parts of the state, including here.

A team of senior officials rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary inquiry, police said adding the bottle filled with petrol fell short of the party office building.

Some locals noticed a few people moving suspiciously near the BJP office on VKK Menon road before the incident took place, they said.

Police are examining the footage obtained from CCTV cameras in and around the area.Later, senior BJP leaders reached the spot and raised slogans calling for action against the culprits.

